Holloway Road fire: Old record shop goes up in flames days after drugs raid

The fire started at 6.30am on Saturday morning. Picture: Stephen Kent Archant

An abandoned record shop in Holloway Road went up in flames on Saturday morning – less than 48 hours after police stormed the building in a drugs raid.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews were called to the old Metro Music store opposite Holloway Road Tube station at 6.30am.

No one was injured in the blaze, which took 35 firefighters almost two hours to bring under control.

On Thursday, the Highbury police team posted on Twitter to say they had executed a warrant at the building and seized drugs.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Police outside Metro Music on Thursday morning. Picture: Met Police Police outside Metro Music on Thursday morning. Picture: Met Police

Islington police have been contacted for a comment.