Holloway Road has a new church – in the Nag’s Head branch of Costa

11:20 26 January 2017

Sarah McDonald of Nag's Head Church Community. Picture: Matt Way

Sarah McDonald of Nag's Head Church Community. Picture: Matt Way

Archant

A vicar has founded a new church – in the back room of Costa Coffee.

Chapel-ccinos and mass-iatos were the order of the day at Nag’s Head Church Community’s first gathering last night.

And it was soundtracked by music from The Weeknd – an artist more closely associated druggy house parties than church.

The left-field congregations will take place every Wednesday in the Nag’s Head Costa branch in Holloway Road. It’s an offshoot of nearby Hope Church Islington and Rev Sarah McDonald, the 27-year-old founder, said it’s the first of its kind.

Rev McDonald, who ordained in July last year, formed Nag’s Head Church Community out of frustration that traditional church does not reflect 21st century lives.

She told the Gazette: “Lots of very good churches meet on Sunday in Islington, but for many people that model doesn’t work. Before training to be a vicar, I used to work in a pub and after a long Saturday shift, I would be too tired on Sundays.

“I wanted to create a different model. Our focus is people who wouldn’t go to traditional church, or who are frustrated with traditional church.

“Congregating in Costa is the first time the Church of England has ever done something like this. And who says church has to be defined by a building? I think we can do better. It’s great that the Church has got on board.”

Rev McDonald, who lives in Bride Street in the Cally, leads the hourly sessions starting at 7pm.

“You don’t have to believe in anything,” she added, “and you certainly don’t have to know the Bible. It’s the kind of church I wish I had when I was 20.

“We have a young team and it wouldn’t surprise me if we attract young people. I want it to be something my friends would come to. We have a chat, see how people are doing – as people in London don’t do that enough.

“Then we read some spiritual writing from the Bible and discuss how it relates to our 21st century lives. And there will be music – last night we listened, oddly enough, to The Weeknd, as a couple of his songs related to that session’s theme to belonging.”

For more information, visit nagsheadcc.com

