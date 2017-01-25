Search

Advanced search

Islington Chinese Association: ‘We are here for everyone in the borough’

13:56 25 January 2017

Staff and service users at Islington Chinese Association. Picture: James Morris

Staff and service users at Islington Chinese Association. Picture: James Morris

Archant

As Chinese New Year festivities begin on Saturday, the Gazette speaks to Dr Stephen Ng, CEO of the award-winning Islington Chinese Association.

Comment
Dr Stephen Ng MBE, CEO of Islington Chinese Association. Picture: James MorrisDr Stephen Ng MBE, CEO of Islington Chinese Association. Picture: James Morris

Though Dr Stephen Ng was born and bred in Hong Kong, his heart has been in Islington since the 1980s.

Stephen, CEO of Islington Chinese Association, graduated with a drama degree at City University in 1988.

After spells travelling, working in Hong Kong’s civil service and working in a community centre in Birmingham, he returned to Islington in 1991 – and has been a public servant ever since.

Islington Chinese Association was founded in 1986, and runs from St Gabriel’s Community Centre in Hatchard Road, Upper Holloway.

In 2005, it won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, something a proud Stephen repeatedly points to when the Gazette visited last night.

He says: “This is somewhere Chinese people can come together. Most of us are old folks – the oldest is 90 – and share the same language, customs and traditions.

“It is important because some people, particularly in the early generations, are illiterate. Not just in English, but in Chinese, too.

“Some weren’t able to go to school when they were young. Others may have had problems with gambling. It can make them vulnerable in later life, particularly if they are living on their own.

“So we can act as an intermediary or translator to help people with any problems they may have, from housing to health.”

Just as important is its social function. The association has a six-day timetable full of recreational activities from badminton to Cantonese opera singing.

Stephen adds: “People can come here for our lunch club, enjoy some chit-chat, read Chinese newspapers. Most of us are bi-lingual with different Chinese dialects, so it helps put people at ease.”

But he stresses: “This association is primarily for Chinese people, but open to the wider community. We are not exclusive. We promote Chinese heritage and work with all sorts of different groups, from Christian to Ugandan, to promote integration in our community.”

Stephen volunteered as a special police constable for five years up to 2012, and missed out on election to Islington’s Hillrise council ward by 49 votes in 2010.

He wants Chinese people to become more visible in public life: “I think we need more young talents to come out. Where are the Chinese politicians and public representatives?

“Personally, I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work in Islington’s community. It’s so diverse and I love to give back.”

Islington Chinese Association is holding a Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, February 4. It runs from midday to 4pm. All are welcome. For more information, visit islingtonchinese.com

Keywords: City University Birmingham

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Islington Chinese Association: ‘We are here for everyone in the borough’

9 minutes ago James Morris
Staff and service users at Islington Chinese Association. Picture: James Morris

As Chinese New Year festivities begin on Saturday, the Gazette speaks to Dr Stephen Ng, CEO of the award-winning Islington Chinese Association.

Sparks fly over Islington Council barbecue rule as report reveals toxic Highbury Fields air

09:19 Ramzy Alwakeel
Smoky barbecues in Highbury Fields last year.

Neighbours of Highbury Fields believe a new air quality report means it is time to stick a fork in the town hall’s barbecue policy – and told the council leader as much on Monday night. Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel was there.

Emirates Stadium neighbours caught selling parking spaces for profit on Arsenal matchdays

Yesterday, 11:29 James Morris
Parking is an issue outside Emirates Stadium on Arsenal matchdays. Picture: Daniel Hambury/EMPICS SPORT

Islington Council has taken action against two people in Finsbury Park who sold parking visitor vouchers for profit on Arsenal matchdays – and warned similar measures will be taken against others who abuse the system.

Clerkenwell fire station: Snubbed charity to hand petition to Sadiq Khan

Yesterday, 10:41 Sam Gelder
Peter Ulrich outside the fire station.

The little-known charity desperate to buy the old Clerkenwell fire station site is planning to take its campaign all the way to Sadiq Khan.

Highbury schoolgirl attack: Man jailed for horrific assault on 13-year-old pupil

Mon, 16:29 Sam Gelder
Jailed: Lester Jackson. Picture: Met Police

A sexual predator who randomly attacked a teenage girl as she walked to school in Highbury has today been jailed for six years.

Dartmouth Park killing: Man appears in court over death of Angela Best

Mon, 15:38 Sam Corbishley
Angela Best was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive at an address in Dartmouth Park Hill. Picture: Léa Legraien

Theodore Johnson, 63, appeared at the Old Bailey this morning charged with murdering the 51-year-old last month.

Finsbury Park school in running for funding to improve ‘magical woodland’

Mon, 14:23 Sam Gelder
Ambler Primary School's Wildwood Project is in line for a £5,000 cash boost

Green-fingered youngsters could be growing their own fruit and veg if their school wins a £5,000 grant.

Westbourne Estate at 40: Neighbours recall how they reclaimed a Cally neighbourhood from drugs and gangs

Mon, 10:38 James Morris
Surrounded by residents, children and sports coaches, deputy mayor Cllr Una OHalloran officially opens the new sports area at Westbourne Estate on Saturday. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Cally’s Westbourne Estate celebrated its 40th anniversary on Saturday. the Gazette hears how it was reclaimed from the hands of drug dealers.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Highbury schoolgirl attack: Man jailed for horrific assault on 13-year-old pupil

Jailed: Lester Jackson. Picture: Met Police

Divisive Highbury Grove head Tom Sherrington leaves school with immediate effect in shock announcement

Tom Sherrington's school Highbury Grove is under fire

Westbourne Estate at 40: Neighbours recall how they reclaimed a Cally neighbourhood from drugs and gangs

Surrounded by residents, children and sports coaches, deputy mayor Cllr Una OHalloran officially opens the new sports area at Westbourne Estate on Saturday. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Devil-worshipper’ who raped teenager in his Satan-themed Barnsbury flat jailed for nine years

Jailed: Pedro Evangelou. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Emirates Stadium neighbours caught selling parking spaces for profit on Arsenal matchdays

Parking is an issue outside Emirates Stadium on Arsenal matchdays. Picture: Daniel Hambury/EMPICS SPORT

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now