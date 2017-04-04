Islington Council make Arsenal matchday parking gaffe

The council workers forgot to cover up the "am" on the additional parking controls. Archant

Drivers living in the shadow of the Emirates Stadium were left fuming after an Islington Council gaffe left them thinking matchday parking controls had been changed to 6am.

When Arsenal play at home, parking restrictions apply on Saturdays from 8.30am to 6.30pm and for weekday games they are extended until 8.30pm.

But when town hall contractors altered signs in Tollington Park last week, they inadvertently changed the hours, leaving drivers thinking they couldn’t park there from 6.30am to 8.30pm when a weekday match took place, like it will tomorrow night.

Neighbour Chrissie Yourrell spotted the altered signs at the weekend and hit the roof, but the town hall has since clarified the error and fixed the sign.