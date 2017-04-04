Search

Advanced search

Islington Council make Arsenal matchday parking gaffe

PUBLISHED: 18:32 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 18:32 04 April 2017

The council workers forgot to cover up the

The council workers forgot to cover up the "am" on the additional parking controls.

Archant

Drivers living in the shadow of the Emirates Stadium were left fuming after an Islington Council gaffe left them thinking matchday parking controls had been changed to 6am.

Comment

When Arsenal play at home, parking restrictions apply on Saturdays from 8.30am to 6.30pm and for weekday games they are extended until 8.30pm.

But when town hall contractors altered signs in Tollington Park last week, they inadvertently changed the hours, leaving drivers thinking they couldn’t park there from 6.30am to 8.30pm when a weekday match took place, like it will tomorrow night.

Neighbour Chrissie Yourrell spotted the altered signs at the weekend and hit the roof, but the town hall has since clarified the error and fixed the sign.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Sobell Leisure Centre gives five-a-side football league the boot to make way for trampoline park

07:00 David Child

Footballers are kicking off over plans to move their five-a-side league out of a leisure centre – to make room for a trampoline park.

Finsbury Park entrepreneur: ‘I fell into depression after beating cancer... my business will help fellow survivors’

Yesterday, 15:25 James Morris

Finsbury Park entrepreneur Lulu Socratous bravely defied pancreatic cancer. But that was when her real problems began, she tells the Gazette.

Archway station: Man dies after being hit by Tube train

Yesterday, 11:31 James Morris

A man died this morning after he was struck by a Northern line train at Archway station.

Drayton Park cafe owner insists: ‘I wasn’t trying to lie about hygiene score’

Yesterday, 11:15 Tom Horton

A disgruntled cafe owner recently given a £2,500 bill for displaying an outdated food hygiene rating has defended his actions, insisting: “I wasn’t trying to lie.”

Highbury shopkeepers plead for CCTV after burglars strike twice in one night

Yesterday, 08:51 David Child

Business owners around Highbury Fields are pleading for more protection from burglars after two independent shops became the latest in the neighbourhood to be hit by raiders.

This week 60 years ago: Pensioner in court over Chapel Market shoplifting

Yesterday, 07:47 James Morris

A 70-year-old pensioner was fined 10 shillings after she admitted shoplifting from the Chapel Market branch of Woolworths.

Islington Council make Arsenal matchday parking gaffe

Tue, 18:32 Sam Gelder

Drivers living in the shadow of the Emirates Stadium were left fuming after an Islington Council gaffe left them thinking matchday parking controls had been changed to 6am.

Barnsbury bones: Pubgoer reveals details of gruesome discovery in Cloudesley Square

Tue, 13:19 James Morris

Two “human” leg bones were left on a Barnsbury pavement for the entire street to see, the man who discovered them said today.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

‘Two human bones found in potato bag’ opposite Barnsbury pub

Archway station: Man dies after being hit by Tube train

Man wanted after hospitalising bus passenger in brutal Upper Street assault

Jailed: Highbury phone thief who fled wrong way down M11 at 90mph

Barnsbury bones: Pubgoer reveals details of gruesome discovery in Cloudesley Square

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now