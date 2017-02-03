Islington Council stumps up £11k to fix broken doors at pensioners’ day centre the Claremont Project

Claremont's chief exec Lucien-Paul Stanfield with Islington's economic development boss Cllr Asima Shaikh outside the day centre. Picture: angel.london Archant

Islington Council has donated £11,000 to make it easier for pensioners to get into a day centre – quite literally.

The once-automatic doors at the Claremont Project in White Lion Street are broken and business bosses angel.london asked the town hall for funding.

Day centre users raised the remaining £1,000 needed to fix the entrance.

Claremont chief exec Lucien-Paul Stanfield said: “The doors are a barrier for existing building users and anyone coming in for the first time.

“This grant is a boon to the community, especially to older and more frail members, for whom Claremont is tremendously important.”

The centre hosts activities for 8,000 older people in the borough. It gets 30,000 visits a year to things like arts classes, disco dancing, ballet and creative writing.

Islington’s Cllr Asima Shaikh said the day centre was vital in the town hall’s efforts to tackle social isolation older people. Four-fifths of Claremont’s users live alone.

