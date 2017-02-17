Islington councillors step down from committee roles
13:35 17 February 2017
Archant
Two senior councillors in Islington have stepped down from their committee roles.
Children’s boss Cllr Joe Caluori will be replaced on the licensing committee by backbench Labour member Cllr Troy Gallagher and he will also replace chief whip Cllr Alice Perry as a member of the policy and performance scrutiny group.
A Labour Group spokesman said: “This is a minor change to committee memberships and similar changes take place routinely throughout the year.”