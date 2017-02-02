Islington pioneers phone charging ‘smart benches’

Cllr Claudia Webbe tests out the new Smartbench near Islington Green. Picture: Simon Way +44(0)7971954733 simon@simonway.co.uk www.simonway.co.uk

Smartphone addicts will no longer be forced to admire Islington’s scenery every time their battery dies – because the benches have been fitted with chargers.

Islington is one of the first places in the country to install “smart benches” for public use.

The solar-powered seating has contactless technology, allowing passers-by to charge their phones and use free WiFi on the move.

They have been created by city business Strawberry Energy UK and Cancer Research UK, to whom £2 can be donated through a contactless payment device on the benches.

They also come with built-in technology to monitor environmental data, including air quality, which can be checked via a mobile app made by Strawberry Energy.

Islington has five benches in Islington Green, Newington Green, Old Street and Essex Road, which has two.

The town hall’s environment boss Cllr Claudia Webbe, said: “These pioneering Smart Benches offer the best advances in smart technology and we are very pleased Islington is one of the first places in London to trial them. We look forward to seeing how they benefit residents, workers and visitors alike.”