Islington planning officers ask committee to defy Jeremy Corbyn over Crouch Hill basement development

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn (inset) has objected to the development and basement excavation of a derelict garage in Japan Crescent, Crouch Hill - but council officers want to defy him. Picture: Google Street View/PA Archant

Islington Council officers have asked a town hall planning committee to defy its own leader – as well as Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

D4P Developments wants to demolish a disused and derelict single garage in Japan Crescent, Crouch Hill. It then plans to convert it into a two-storey dwelling – as well as develop the basement.

Basement excavation has been a contensious issue in Islington. The council has previously set out policy to limit the size of subterranean developments and minimise impact on surrounding properties and gardens.

Officers have recommended the planning sub committee to grant permission, saying it would have “no significant harm on neighbouring amenity”.

This came in spite of council leader Richard Watts objecting, as well as Mr Corbyn, the MP and Labour leader, who raised concerns about “unwelcome precedent” for basement excavation. There were 20 objections in total.

The committee is set to consider the application at a town hall meeting on February 27 (7.30pm).