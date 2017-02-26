Islington’s ‘unique’ bereavement service run by volunteers is voted the best around

The team with their award at the House of Lords. Lourdes Colclough (holding the award) and Kathy Wiltshire to her right with Joan Bakewell. Archant

Volunteers who help bereaved people through one of the most difficult times in their life have won an award for their work.

St Joseph’s Hospice Islington Bereavement Service has won the NPC Award for bereavement project of the year.

Linda McEnhill, Head of Supportive Care, St Joseph’s Hospice said, “We are absolutely delighted. The project is unique in that it draws on the strengths of the community to meet the needs of the community.

“The service is so successful because of the passion, vision, and sheer hard work of the whole team. We are very grateful to every one of them and our commissioners.”

The service was launched in 2015 and the volunteers are trained to deal with complex referrals in Islington.

For referrals call the team on 0300 303 0400 or contact the office on 0203 317 5774, email islingtonbereavement@stjh.org.uk.