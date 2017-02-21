Islington start-ups: Dame gives women everything they need for a ‘happy period’

Dame founders Celia Pool and Alec Mills. Archant

Every week, we take to the streets to find a start-up business right here in Islington. This week, we spotted Dame, a company with a no-nonsense approach to periods.

The UK has a period problem – and an Islington start-up has made a business out of it.

Dame, in White Lion Street, sells and delivers period product boxes: a pic ‘n’ mix selection of everything a woman or girl “needs for a happy and comfortable period”.

Priced from £3.50, subscribers can choose from the usual tampons and towels – but also treats such as vitamins, chocolate and heat pads.

Last week, founders Alec Mills and Celia Pool appeared on BBC entrepreneur show Dragon’s Den. Though their pitch was rejected, they did win £250,000 in separate investment.

Alec said: “Too often girls are urged to be ‘discreet’ by advertisers. Dame aims to bring choice, convenience and confidence to women shopping in a market that needs shaking up.

“The Den was fun – but I think some of the investors’ cluelessness served to illustrate the awkwardness around the sanitary products that are used by over half the UK population at some point in their lives.”