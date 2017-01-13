Islington start-ups: Kichn, clean eating delivery in Barnsbury Road

Kichn founder Tarquin Orgill, sous chef Suki Tsang and head chef Alfredo Ruiz. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Every week, we take to the streets to find a start-up business right here in Islington. This week, we found a takeaway focusing on “clean eating”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pad Thai and pizzas making you feel guilty? Well, the recently opened Kichn offers food delivery for the clean eating age.

Most people expect, and happily encourage, their calorie intakes to go through the roof when ordering delivery food.

But Kichn, in Barnsbury Road, offers nutritious, freshly prepared meals such as falafel, carrot and sweet potato fritters.

Owner Tarquinn Orgill said: “There wasn’t anywhere catering for people who want tasty, everyday and healthy food that is reasonably priced.

“When you come in from work and you’re tired, sometimes you just want to order in something for delivery – but you still want it to be healthy.

“That’s what we are here for. We are no frills, we are just a kitchen where we make good, clean food.”