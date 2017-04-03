Search

Jailed: Highbury phone thief who fled wrong way down M11 at 90mph

PUBLISHED: 16:50 03 April 2017 | UPDATED: 17:01 03 April 2017

Zuriel Hutson tried to escape from police by driving on the wrong side of the motorway at 90mph. Picture: Met Police

Zuriel Hutson tried to escape from police by driving on the wrong side of the motorway at 90mph. Picture: Met Police

A moped-riding phone snatcher who tried to get away from police by driving down the motorway the wrong way at 90mph is behind bars.

Zuriel Hutson, centre, rides his moped up the wrong side of the M11. Picture: Met PoliceZuriel Hutson, centre, rides his moped up the wrong side of the M11. Picture: Met Police

Zuriel Hutson, 21, and his partner in crime Sharuk Sheraji, 22, were jailed on Friday at Isleworth Crown Court.

They had both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and breach of a criminal behaviour order, while Hutson also admitted dangerous driving.

On November 26 the pair had gone around on a stolen moped, driven by Hutson, and stolen 18 mobile phones from people on the streets of Westminster, Camden, Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets.

With police hot on their tail, Sheraji jumped off and was caught with the 18 devices, but Hutson attempted an audacious escape on the north circular while being followed by a police helicopter.

Sharuk Sheraji was Zuriel Hutson's pillion and stole 18 mobile phones. Picture: Met PoliceSharuk Sheraji was Zuriel Hutson's pillion and stole 18 mobile phones. Picture: Met Police

He then weaved in and out of oncoming traffic on the M11 at 90mph, causing minor collisions, before crashing himself and skidding along the motorway.

He got back up and tried to carry on riding down the hard shoulder but was stopped in his tracks by a “stinger” police had placed ahead of him, flattening his tyre. He tried to escape on foot but didn’t get far.

Det Ch Insp Steve Heatley said: “This was a good result, which has seen two perpetrators of audacious thefts receive a robust judicial outcome with time in jail. The convictions and sentences should send out a strong message that such incidents will be dealt with robustly by the Met and the courts.

“Both defendants, Hutson in particular, could have caused serious injury to the victims, the public, other motorists and themselves, in their callous execution of their crimes and attempts to evade justice. They had no regard for anyone but themselves.

Hutson twins

The identical Hutson twins, Cavell and Zuriel, have committed a string of offences in and around Islington.

But police said because they have the same DNA, every time they trace an offence back to one of them, they are forced to arrest both – rather than spend £7,000 on complex forensic work.

The only exception is their fingerprints, which are still unique.

“These offenders relied on the unwariness of the public to snatch their phones whilst they made calls so it is imperative that the public are aware of their surroundings at all times and keep their phones secure at all times as this crime happens in an instant.”

Hutson, of Crowfield House, Highbury New Park, was jailed for two and a half years. His twin brother Cavell is already serving time for his own audacious crime spree, stealing 21 phones in an hour last year before weaving through shoppers in Ridley Road in an unsuccessful bid to escape police.

Sheraji, of Sebastion House, Hoxton Street, was jailed for two years.

The Met’s dedicated team targeting moped crime Operation Attrition has returned 17 of the 18 phones to their owners.

