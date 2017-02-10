Jemma Jones missing: Police appeal for information about woman, 32, last seen in the Cally

Jemma Jones. Archant

Police are appealing for help tracking down a missing woman last seen near the Cally.

Jemma Jones, 32, was spotted just after 5pm yesterday in Market Road, at the junction with York Way.

She is white, 5ft 4in and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige coat.

Police are concerned for Jemma’s welfare and are urgently asking anyone who has seen her to get in contact.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or on Twitter: @MetCC.