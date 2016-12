Kitten found trapped in van engine compartment in Islington

This kitten was found inside the engine compartment of a van in Islington. Picture: Lillys Legacy Archant

This adorable kitten was found trapped in a van’s engine compartment in Islington yesterday.

Volunteer cat rescuers Lillys Legacy are now trying to track down the owner.

If you are, or know, the owner click here or message the team on their Twitter page @LillysLegacy .