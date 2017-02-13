Lauric Lebato murder: Manor House man stabbed to death after party in Leicester

Lauric Lebato. Archant

A young man who was murdered in Leicester city centre has been named as Lauric Lebato from Manor House.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 22-year-old died in hospital after being found stabbed in Albion Street at about 4am on Saturday.

Leicestershire Police believe he had been at a party in the same road that night and have urged students, taxi drivers and business owners who might have seen anything to get in touch. Lauric’s father Tagbeu Lebato has echoed their appeal.

He said: “Lauric was the first person in my life, the centre of it, and was so very, very, important to me.

“The police are working incredibly hard to find who killed my son and I trust them implicitly.

“If someone knows what happened to him they must tell the police. If someone was in the area when the incident happened and has information, I urge them to contact officers. We have to help detectives to find out what happened to my son.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what I have and I don’t want this to happen to someone else’s relative. You must pass on information to police, not matter what it is, don’t hold it back.”

Detectives are trawling through CCTV and knocking on doors in the Albion Street area. Det Insp David Swift-Rollinson, who is leading the investigation said: “I continue to urge anyone who thinks they could have information, but have not yet spoken to us, to please come forward.”

Call police on 101 and quote incident 110 of 11 February, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.