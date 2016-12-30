Search

Advanced search

Lifelong Arsenal fan Phyllis, 96, finally sees her team in action – and wins her bet

17:31 30 December 2016

Phyllis Mallin at the game on Boxing Day

Phyllis Mallin at the game on Boxing Day

Archant

“I don’t know why they don’t shoot at the goal as soon as they see it. They seem to pass around too much and miss opportunities.”

Football pundits and fans alike have been saying it about Arsenal for years, and now 96-year-old Phyllis Mallin can see the team’s problem.

Comment
Olivier Giroud's late goal put a smile on Phyllis's faceOlivier Giroud's late goal put a smile on Phyllis's face

The plucky pensioner was finally able to go and see her beloved Gooners as they scraped a late 1-0 win against West Brom on Boxing Day.

Phyllis had been desperate to go for a long time, but her son Tony’s season ticket is up too many stairs for her. So when a generous friend lent the pair his season tickets in a more accessible seat for the festive fixture, she was over the moon.

“I really enjoyed myself,” she said. “Everyone was so nice and helpful to me. But I expected to see more goals – that’s the exciting bit!”

Phyllis was born in Kettering, Northamptonshire, but moved to Highbury Quadrant in 1954 and has lived there ever since.

Phyllis Mallin watches on as Arsenal struggle to a 1-0 winPhyllis Mallin watches on as Arsenal struggle to a 1-0 win

Her husband Fred, a five-time British boxing champion, was an ardent Arsenal fan and Phyllis herself has been an active member of the Islington community for decades. She even made the front page of the Gazette once as the “eyes of Islington” – pointing out defects in the borough’s infrastructure that caught the attention of the town hall, who gave her a camera to document more problems.

She went to the Emirates once before, seven years ago, but after a couple of falls can no longer climb the stairs. And after seeing her side win, she’s hoping to go back again – but the bookmakers better beware.

“She seemed quite on the ball about the game and got very excited when the goal was finally scored,” said Tony. “She also won on the betting having £1 on a 1-0 win with the goal being scored in the last 10 minutes!”

Phyllis, who uses Facebook and FaceTime to keep in touch with her grandchildren, still hasn’t slowed down on her community involvement either.

“She works tirelessly for local people who have troubles or a problems,” added Tony.

“She’s a very caring, modern-thinking 96-year-old Islington citizen who rarely thinks of herself. A great example for Arsenal to be proud of.”

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Lifelong Arsenal fan Phyllis, 96, finally sees her team in action – and wins her bet

Yesterday, 17:31 Sam Gelder
Phyllis Mallin at the game on Boxing Day

“I don’t know why they don’t shoot at the goal as soon as they see it. They seem to pass around too much and miss opportunities.”

Football pundits and fans alike have been saying it about Arsenal for years, and now 96-year-old Phyllis Mallin can see the team’s problem.

Drink less booze and exercise more, says Islington Council

Yesterday, 15:04 James Morris
Cllr Janet Burgess with her New Year health pledge for 2017

Islington Council’s health leader has asked people to join her in making a New Year pledge to improve their wellbeing in 2017.

Kitten found trapped in van engine compartment in Islington

Yesterday, 12:39 Sam Gelder
This kitten was found inside the engine compartment of a van in Islington. Picture: Lillys Legacy

This adorable kitten was found trapped in a van’s engine compartment in Islington yesterday.

Off-licence objectors tell Islington Council: ‘Archway has a booze problem’

Yesterday, 07:00 James Morris
One objector said alcohol abuse 'has become worse' in the area around Archway station. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Drunks vomiting in broad daylight, urinating in “very public places” and sleeping off hangovers in the library.

Third man charged with murder of Pentonville Prison inmate Jamal Mahmoud

Thu, 15:24 James Morris
Jamal Mahmoud. Picture: Met Police

A third man has been charged with the murder of Jamal Mahmoud in Pentonville Prison.

Menorah festival in Islington: ‘Our Jewish community was forgotten, but now we are growing again’

Thu, 13:56 James Morris
Rabbi Mendy Korer lights the Menorah with Mayor of Islington Cllr Kat Fletcher. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

You couldn’t move for people in Islington Green last night, at the annual Menorah lighting festival. Rabbi Mendy Korer tells the Gazette that after decades of inactivity, Islington once again has a vibrant Jewish community.

Appeal: Cyclist could still lose foot after Holloway Road crash a year ago

Thu, 09:53 Sam Gelder
Holloway Road

A cyclist forced to spend Christmas in hospital last year after a crash outside Holloway Prison could still lose his foot.

Motorcyclist dies on Christmas Day after Holloway Road crash

Wed, 17:06 Sam Gelder
The motorcyclist died on Christmas Day

A motorcyclist died in hospital on Christmas Day after a crash in Holloway Road on Christmas Eve.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Restaurants in Islington that have been given a zero rating from the Food Standards Agency this year

Lifelong Arsenal fan Phyllis, 96, finally sees her team in action – and wins her bet

Phyllis Mallin at the game on Boxing Day

Motorcyclist dies on Christmas Day after Holloway Road crash

The motorcyclist died on Christmas Day

Remembering the Mackenzie Road Boxing Day bomb of 1944, which killed 73

The Prince of Wales pub in Mackenzie Road, Holloway, was totally destroyed by the bombing. Picture: National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

Holloway shop caught charging over the odds for stamps

The receipt - 10p extra charged per stamp

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now