Made in Islington: Doors manufactured by and for Islington people

Cllr Richard Watts at Islington's housing repairs centre, where doors are made exclusively for council tenants. Picture: Richard Watts Archant

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we found that Islington Council has its own manufacturing arm...

Doors made in Upper Holloway, by Islington apprentices, for tenants in Crouch Hill.

Islington Council likes to keep things in-house, and is proving it by making new doors exclusively for its council properties across the borough.

Manufacturing takes place at the housing repairs centre in Bush Industrial Estate. And council leader Richard Watts paid a visit to see doors made for the Holly Park Estate in his own Tollington ward.

Production takes about five days, and the town hall recently took on 11 apprentices to work at the centre.

Cllr Watts said: “We know having an effective and high-quality repairs service is important for our tenants. It was great to get the chance to meet some of our hard-working housing repairs team and see first-hand how they help keep our council housing in good condition.

“An apprenticeship with our housing repairs team is a superb opportunity for local young people who want to develop valuable skills and get first-hand experience of the world of work.”