Made in Islington: Japanese cooking classes come to town

One of the Japanese cooking classes run by the Azuki Foundation Archant

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we feature a charity that brings Japanese culture to the borough.

A charity that works to promote Japanese culture in Islington is holding a series of workshops on how to make healthy and tasty dishes at the St Luke’s Community Centre.

The Azuki Foundation was formed in 2012 and hosts regular classes teaching Japanese dance, crafts and cooking intended to improve people’s health and wellbeing.

And over the next two months top chefs will be on hand for a series of discounted workshops at the Finsbury centre. The first, for beginners, takes place on tonight at 7pm.

The classes are £5 for Islington locals and £15 for people from outside the borough.

The price includes the cost of all ingredients.

If you would like to attend, email akiko@azukifoundation.org. For more dates, click here.