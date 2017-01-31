Search

Made in Islington: Love of ginger beer at root of new Holloway brewery’s mission

14:52 31 January 2017

Matthew Armitage in his new brewery.

Matthew Armitage in his new brewery.

Archant

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we spoke to the man behind a new boozy ginger beer brewery.

A new independent brewery in Holloway Road is embarking on a mission to make the best alcoholic ginger beer around.

Umbrella Brewing, housed in a unit behind the old Crown pub, is run by cocktail expert Matthew Armitage, who has gone from making beverages to creating them.

He will be working with Alastair Tatton, Andy Kerr and Stephen Thompson, who run a host of East End boozers and had to completely transform the fire-damaged industrial unit before they could move in.

At the root of Matthew’s mission is his love of the traditional drink.

“We wanted to create a ginger beer that’s really fiery, not too sweet and more alcoholic than what’s on the market.” he told the Gazette. “Ten years ago everyone was drinking WKD and Smirnoff Ice but now it’s moved to fruit ciders and ginger beer. We want to take it out of that and show it’s an amazing drink.”

For a full list of stockists, or to buy online, click here.

