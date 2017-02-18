Made in Islington: Sweet smell of success for Highbury honeymaker

The honey is now on sale in La Fromagerie N5 in Highbury. Archant

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we found some honey that could have been made from your plants...

Miele Sapienza honey is not only made in Islington – it could contain nectar from your garden.

Beekeeper Alessandro Miele has hives in Mercer Road, just off Holloway Road.

But the bees fly anywhere up to three miles from there, meaning they probably take nectar from gardens anywhere within that distance.

Alessandro spent his childhood growing vegetables in Sicily and when he arrived in London he wanted to continue. So his in-laws allowed him to use their garden for fruit, veg and beekeeping.

The 100 per cent raw honey is extracted and bottled using the North London Beekeeping Association extractor and is now on sale in La Fromagerie, Highbury Park, Highbury.

It’s not cheap at £10 a jar but if you fancy a taste of Holloway, pick some up.