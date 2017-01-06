Made in Islington: Vegetable charcoal pizza at Zia Lucia, Holloway Road

Zia Lucia manager Claudio Vescovo with a vegetable charcoal pizza. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we found grey pizza bases, a hip new hangover cure at Holloway Road pizzeria Zia Lucia...

Zia Lucia chef Mattia Cardonatto ready to cook a grey vegetable charcoal pizza. Picture: Polly Hancock Zia Lucia chef Mattia Cardonatto ready to cook a grey vegetable charcoal pizza. Picture: Polly Hancock

Walk down Holloway Road on a Friday or Saturday night and it’s not unusual to see a huge queue of people waiting to get into new pizza restaurant Zia Lucia.

This isn’t a pizzeria that follows convention. As well as traditional dough, Zia Lucia also gives customers the choice of vegetable charcoal, gluten-free and wholemeal doughs (this is Islington, after all).

The most popular, and eye-catching, is the vegetable option. With vegetable charcoal mixed into the flour, it is grey in colour with a smoky flavour – and apparently good for curing hangovers.

Claudio Vescovo, co-founder of Zia Luca, said: “Charcoal pizza has been a big trend in Italy for the last year. We thought it was tasty, so we decided to bring it here. These flours are a lot lighter and more digestible.”