Mayor of Islington’s Civic Awards: Deadline to nominate unsung heroes pushed back to January 26

Ben Kinsella Award 2016 winner Filsan Hassan receives her award from (then) Mayor of Islington Cllr Richard Greening and Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The deadline for nominating your favourite Islington heroes for an award has been extended until Thursday next week.

Mayor of Islington Cllr Kat Fletcher will present her civic awards in March to the borough’s most tireless volunteers and inspirational leaders. Kat wants to hear about those who give their time to helping others without expecting a word of thanks, or who have beaten the odds, or achieved something extraordinary.

Best of all, one young person will take home the Ben Kinsella Award for a teenager who has made their mark on the borough. It’s named in honour of murdered teen Ben, a rising star who was killed in 2008 as he celebrated the end of his GCSEs.

Young author and campaigner Filsan Hassan won last year, with Ben’s parents – who presented the gong – calling her a worthy winner.

The Gazette sponsors the awards and will help judge and present them.

Links to nominate people can be found at the bottom of islington.gov.uk/mayor.