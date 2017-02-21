MBE foster carers who made ‘huge difference’ in Islington enjoy day out at Buckingham Palace

Anjana and Krushnah Appiah, MBE Picture date: Friday 17 February 2017. Picture: Daniel Law/PA Press Association Images

Two foster carers paid a visit to Buckingham Palace on Friday after being made MBEs for their years of dedicated work in Islington.

Since 2003 Anjana and Krushnah Appiah have cared for 12 children of all backgrounds and religions, and with disabilities and health issues. They’ve also mentored other foster workers.

They were both very nervous to be given their medals by Prince Charles, but Anjana said they had an amazing day.

She said: “The staff at the palace were very warm and friendly which helped put us at ease. We also enjoyed meeting the other recipients.

“When we first heard the news we were shocked, but it was a pleasant surprise. We were not aware these awards were given to foster carers.”

She continued: “For us fostering has been a rewarding experience, watching sick children get better with our care and love and seeing babies grow into toddlers and move on to adoption. We feel that we were able to offer them a good start to their childhood and help build their character.

“We would recommend fostering. Watching a child grow and develop is a blessed experience for me.”

Islington’s children’s boss Cllr Joe Caluori, said: “Mr and Mrs Appiah have made a huge, positive difference to the lives of many people in Islington, always putting the needs of foster children before their own needs.

“We’re very grateful for their years of service, and they richly deserve these honours.”

The town hall is looking for people interested in becoming foster carers.

If you are interested in making the difference to a local young life please call Islington Fostering on 0800 073 0428, or email fostering@islington.gov.uk.