Search

Advanced search

Menorah festival in Islington: ‘Our Jewish community was forgotten, but now we are growing again’

13:56 29 December 2016

Rabbi Mendy Korer lights the Menorah with Mayor of Islington Cllr Kat Fletcher. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

Rabbi Mendy Korer lights the Menorah with Mayor of Islington Cllr Kat Fletcher. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

All images are in held in Copyright by John Macdonald-Fulton (John M Fulton). Contact: 07521 654 656 email: jmf_foto@outlook.com

You couldn’t move for people in Islington Green last night, at the annual Menorah lighting festival. Rabbi Mendy Korer tells the Gazette that after decades of inactivity, Islington once again has a vibrant Jewish community.

Comment
Dancing to a Klezmer band at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-FultonDancing to a Klezmer band at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

According to the 2011 census, there are 2,000 Jewish people living in Islington.

But while there are numerous churches, mosques and other religious centres across the borough, there is not one synagogue.

The North London Synagogue, in Lofting Road, Barnsbury, shut in 1958 after amalgamating with the Dalston Synagogue – which itself closed in the 1970s.

And Rabbi Mendy Korer argues: “Islington was a vacuum for Jewish activity for many years. Since the synagogue closed, the Jewish community in Islington was not catered for.”

A family at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-FultonA family at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

In 2011, Rabbi Korer and his wife, Hadasa Korer, decided to act. They set up Chabad Islington, which remains the only Jewish institution in the borough.

Last night, they organised the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green. About 250 people were tightly packed in, and Rabbi Korer thinks it is proof that Islington’s Jewish community is “building up again”.

He said: “It was amazing. The turnout – at that time of year, and in that freezing cold weather – I’m so grateful to everyone.

“Menorah was the first major event we held when Chabad Islington formed in 2011. We didn’t know how it would go, or who would turn up. We barely knew anybody, but in the end 90 people came from word of mouth and it has been growing every year since.

Rabbi Mendy Korer speaks at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-FultonRabbi Mendy Korer speaks at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

“I met a couple of elderly men who were members of the Barnsbury synagogue. For them, it is special at events like Menorah to see Islington’s Jewish community building up again.

“This was a small community, but that disappeared when the synagogue closed.”

That is where Chabad Islington comes in.

“There are a lot of people who haven’t been represented,” says Rabbi Korer.

Entertainment at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-FultonEntertainment at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

“So we go round neighbourhoods to make sure people know we are available. We share a positive message to re-connect with people – whether Jewish or not.

“The next step is to open up a permanent community space to operate from. It’s our big aim.”

Last month, Rabbi Korer spoke at the “Islington Together Against Hate Crime” forum at Finsbury Park Mosque.

It was called in response to a spike in religious and racially motivated hate crimes in the borough over the past year.

Dancing to a Klezmer band at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-FultonDancing to a Klezmer band at the sixth annual Menorah lighting festival in Islington Green last night. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

There was also a notable police presence at last night’s lighting ceremony, but Rabbi Korer was keen to stress: “Many people I talk to feel very safe, and very comfortable, in this neighbourhood.

“Yes, there were police, but with today’s climate you have to take security into account when holding these events.

“But Jewish people generally feel very welcome in this community, and I guess we don’t hear about that sort of thing enough.”

For more information about Chabad Islington’s activities, visit jewishislington.co.uk

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Third man charged with murder of Pentonville Prison inmate Jamal Mahmoud

15:24 James Morris
Jamal Mahmoud. Picture: Met Police

A third man has been charged with the murder of Jamal Mahmoud in Pentonville Prison.

Menorah festival in Islington: ‘Our Jewish community was forgotten, but now we are growing again’

13:56 James Morris
Rabbi Mendy Korer lights the Menorah with Mayor of Islington Cllr Kat Fletcher. Picture: John Macdonald-Fulton

You couldn’t move for people in Islington Green last night, at the annual Menorah lighting festival. Rabbi Mendy Korer tells the Gazette that after decades of inactivity, Islington once again has a vibrant Jewish community.

Appeal: Cyclist could still lose foot after Holloway Road crash a year ago

09:53 Sam Gelder
Holloway Road

A cyclist forced to spend Christmas in hospital last year after a crash outside Holloway Prison could still lose his foot.

Motorcyclist dies on Christmas Day after Holloway Road crash

Yesterday, 17:06 Sam Gelder
The motorcyclist died on Christmas Day

A motorcyclist died in hospital on Christmas Day after a crash in Holloway Road on Christmas Eve.

Holloway shop caught charging over the odds for stamps

Yesterday, 16:53 Sam Gelder
The receipt - 10p extra charged per stamp

A woman was sent into a rage after realising her local shop had charged her over the odds for 36 second-class stamps.

Remembering the Mackenzie Road Boxing Day bomb of 1944, which killed 73

Yesterday, 15:51 Bill Patey
The Prince of Wales pub in Mackenzie Road, Holloway, was totally destroyed by the bombing. Picture: National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

Guest writer Bill Patey argues the case for a permanent memorial to the 73 people killed when a V2 landed on a Holloway pub on Boxing Day 1944.

Arsenal and Spurs players spread festive cheer at Whittington Hospital

Yesterday, 15:29 Anna Behrmann
Arsenal players Alex Iwobi, Chuba Akpom, Kieran Gibbs and Aaron Ramsey with seven-year-old Angel Lilou at Whittington Hospital. Picture: Dieter Perry

Players from both Arsenal and Spurs spread a little seasonal cheer with some special visits to young patients at Whittington Hospital.

Jeroen Ensink: Wife blames ‘austerity’ one year after tragic knife death outside Holloway home

Yesterday, 13:45 Emily Pennink
Nadja and Jeroen Ensink. Picture: Nadja Ensink/PA Wire

A young mother has blamed “austerity” for mistakes which led to a mentally ill man being free to kill her husband.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Restaurants in Islington that have been given a zero rating from the Food Standards Agency this year

Motorcyclist dies on Christmas Day after Holloway Road crash

The motorcyclist died on Christmas Day

Remembering the Mackenzie Road Boxing Day bomb of 1944, which killed 73

The Prince of Wales pub in Mackenzie Road, Holloway, was totally destroyed by the bombing. Picture: National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

Holloway shop caught charging over the odds for stamps

The receipt - 10p extra charged per stamp

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now