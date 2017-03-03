Missing from Islington: Appeal to trace ‘vulnerable’ Shukyrah Allert, 15

Shukyrah Allert Archant

Police in Islington are appealing for the public’s help to find a vulnerable teenage girl who has been missing for two days.

Shukyrah Allert, 15, of Holloway has not been seen by her family since 11am on Wednesday.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and wellbeing according to Scotland Yard.

Shukyrah is described as Afro Caribbean, about 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, blue jeans, grey boots and carrying a blue bag.

It is believed Shukyrah may be in the Waltham Forest area.

Anyone who has seen Shukyrah or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC.