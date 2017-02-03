Moped rider fighting for life after crash in Seven Sisters Road

The crash happened near the junction with Thane Villas. 2013 Getty Images

A man in his 20s is fighting for his life after his moped collided with a car in Seven Sisters Road.

Police were called to the scene, near the junction with Thane Villas, at 1.15pm and the rider was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

His next of kin have been told.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. He stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

The road is closed and motorists are being told to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.