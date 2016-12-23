Motorcyclist dies on Christmas Day after Holloway Road crash

A motorcyclist died in hospital on Christmas Day after a crash in Holloway Road on Christmas Eve.

The 34-year-old was involved in a collision with a car at the junction with Jackson Road at 12.45pm.

Police and medics found him with head injuries and took him to hospital, where he was lost his fight for life the following day.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and there has been no arrests, but detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, to come forward and assist them with their enquires.

Anyone with information can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8991 9555.