De Beauvoir motorbike crash leaves rider in hospital

The scene of the crash in De Beauvoir. Picture: Emma Bartholomew Archant

A man was this morning in hospital after his motorbike collided with a car in De Beauvoir.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the junction of Downham Road and Southgate Road at 8.40am.

The man could be seen lying motionless in the middle of the busy junction. His motorbike was several feet away behind an estate car. The traffic light junction was taped off. Scotland Yard said the man’s injuries are not life threatening.