New Highbury Roundhouse approved by Islington Council

Highbury Roundhouse pictured in 2007. Picture: Alan Benzie/Flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 Archant

Work is to start on building a new Highbury Roundhouse community centre.

On Thursday night, Islington Council agreed to grant a 99-year lease on land in Ronalds Road to the Highbury Roundhouse Association – meaning it can go ahead with its long-term plans to build a new centre on the land.

Highbury Roundhouse was originally set up for young people in 1974, but now serves all ages and backgrounds.

The new centre, which will be run by the association, is due to be completed by spring 2018 and will replace the much-loved “bottleworks” building, which previously stood on the site.

This work will also enable the town hall to build new council homes for people in Highbury.

After the new community centre is open, services currently run by the association at Sotheby Mews will move to the new centre. Sotheby Mews and existing buildings in Ronalds Road will then be redeveloped to provide new council homes, and also some for private sale to help pay for the council’s £1 million contribution towards building the new centre. There will be full consultation on the proposals.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington’s housing leader, said: “We’re very pleased to be working with Highbury Roundhouse on this exciting project. This will bring a new community centre to Highbury and also enable the council to build badly-needed new council homes.

“We will work very closely with the Roundhouse, users of the existing facilities at Ronalds Road and Sotheby Mews, and local residents to take this forward.”