Pentonville escape: James Whitlock admits jailbreak from troubled Cally Road prison

17:55 19 December 2016

James Anthony Whitlock, 31, was on remand having been charged with conspiracy to burgle, namely 19 offences of theft from ATMs at various locations in the south-east of England between December 2015 and August 2016.

Archant

A Pentonville prisoner who sparked a manhunt after stuffing his bed with pillows and cutting through his cell bars has admitted the jailbreak.

James Whitlock, 31, today pleaded guilty at Blackfriars Crown Court to escaping the prison last month. Authorities realised he was missing just before midday on November 7.

He and another prisoner reportedly used diamond-tipped cutting equipment to break through cell bars before scaling a perimeter wall at the troubled Victorian prison. Their escape is said to have gone undetected for several hours.

Whitlock, of no fixed address, is due to be sentenced at a later date. His co-accused Matthew Baker, 28, is yet to enter a plea to the same offence.

His sister Kelly Baker, 21, of Friars Close, Ilford, admitted one count of assisting an offender by buying hair dye.

Matthew Baker is due to next appear in court on January 5.

Reporting by Press Association

