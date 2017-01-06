Police to ‘support’ door staff as Fabric re-opens tonight

Bouncers at Fabric will tonight be backed up by police as the Farringdon club re-opens.

The Charterhouse Street nightclub, one of London’s biggest, had its licence revoked in September after Islington Council found it had a “culture of drug use”. This was overturned in November when Fabric and the town hall agreed strict new entry procedures.

Two 18-year-olds, Ryan Browne and Jack Crossley, died after sneaking MDMA into the venue in June and August – before buying more inside.

Scotland Yard said that while police usually patrol nightlife in the area, officers will be specifically stationed at Fabric “to support the door team who may need our help”.

Supt Nick Davies said: “As things settle down and it becomes business as normal for Fabric, they will be subject of the same police and licensing visits as other clubs in the borough.”

Licence conditions include a ban on anyone under the age of 19. Anyone found in possession of drugs in the club, or who tries to buy drugs, will be handed a life ban.

