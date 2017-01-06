Search

Advanced search

Police to ‘support’ door staff as Fabric re-opens tonight

17:09 06 January 2017

Fabric, in Charterhouse Street, pictured ahead of its re-opening today. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Fabric, in Charterhouse Street, pictured ahead of its re-opening today. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Archant

Bouncers at Fabric will tonight be backed up by police as the Farringdon club re-opens.

Comment

The Charterhouse Street nightclub, one of London’s biggest, had its licence revoked in September after Islington Council found it had a “culture of drug use”. This was overturned in November when Fabric and the town hall agreed strict new entry procedures.

Two 18-year-olds, Ryan Browne and Jack Crossley, died after sneaking MDMA into the venue in June and August – before buying more inside.

Scotland Yard said that while police usually patrol nightlife in the area, officers will be specifically stationed at Fabric “to support the door team who may need our help”.

Supt Nick Davies said: “As things settle down and it becomes business as normal for Fabric, they will be subject of the same police and licensing visits as other clubs in the borough.”

Licence conditions include a ban on anyone under the age of 19. Anyone found in possession of drugs in the club, or who tries to buy drugs, will be handed a life ban.

Reporting by Press Association

Keywords: Scotland Yard Islington Council London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Police to ‘support’ door staff as Fabric re-opens tonight

Yesterday, 17:09 Aine Fox
Fabric, in Charterhouse Street, pictured ahead of its re-opening today. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Bouncers at Fabric will tonight be backed up by police as the Farringdon club re-opens.

Andy Lindup: Arrest made after hit and run death of Islington Council worker

Yesterday, 10:43 Sam Gelder
Andy Lindup. Picture: Islington Council

Detectives investigating a hit and run that killed an Islington Council worker have made an arrest.

Grieving daughter could be made homeless by Islington Council

Yesterday, 09:29 Sam Gelder
Highbury Quadrant Estate. Picture: Google Maps

A grieving woman could be made homeless if Islington Council decides she has no right to keep the flat her family lived in for 39 years.

Video: Watch moment moped crooks mount Pentonville Road pavement and yank iPhone from 15-year-old girl

Thu, 17:33 James Morris
A video still as Lauren Berry yesterday had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road, Islington. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

A mother this afternoon urged people to keep their phones hidden from view – after her 15-year-old daughter became one of the latest victims of Islington’s moped snatching shame.

Passengers’ horror at Holloway Road Tube fight

Thu, 07:00 Sam Gelder
Dozens of police officers were seen at the station after the fight broke out. Picture: Joseph Heskett

Terrified train passengers were trapped inside a bloodsoaked carriage, while windows smashed around them, when a fight broke out at Holloway Road station on New Year’s Eve.

Girl, 16, missing from Islington

Wed, 17:02 Sam Gelder
Tia Brade

Fears are growing for a teenage girl who has been missing from Islington since New Year’s Day.

Highbury man part of gang jailed for importing drugs disguised as fruit and veg

Wed, 16:11 Sam Gelder
The gang painted the drugs to make them look like fruit

A Highbury man is among a gang of drug dealers jailed for importing cocaine and cannabis disguised as fruit and veg.

Jack Crossley death: Heart was beating ‘twice as fast as normal levels’ after overdosing on MDMA in Fabric

Wed, 14:10 Sally Wardle
Fabric in Charterhouse Street pictured in September. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

An 18-year-old student died after smuggling MDMA into Farringdon club Fabric – before buying more inside, an inquest heard today.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Girl, 16, missing from Islington

Tia Brade

Video: Watch moment moped crooks mount Pentonville Road pavement and yank iPhone from 15-year-old girl

A video still as Lauren Berry yesterday had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road, Islington. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

Politician: ‘I was lost in Upper Street – then I saw a horse getting on a bus’

A police horse gets on the 43 bus in Upper Street, Islington. Picture: Simon Crowcroft

Highbury man part of gang jailed for importing drugs disguised as fruit and veg

The gang painted the drugs to make them look like fruit

Passengers’ horror at Holloway Road Tube fight

Dozens of police officers were seen at the station after the fight broke out. Picture: Joseph Heskett

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now