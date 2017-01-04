Politician: ‘I was lost in Upper Street – then I saw a horse getting on a bus’

A police horse gets on the 43 bus in Upper Street, Islington. Picture: Simon Crowcroft Archant

A politician stumbled across the bizarre scene of a police horse climbing onto the 43 bus in Upper Street.

Simon Crowcroft, 58, is the elected mayor of St Helier in Jersey, and is currently staying with friends in London.

Yesterday morning, PC Dan Smith was helping a passenger who had collapsed. And Mr Crowcroft, who had made a wrong turning, told the Gazette this morning: “We were making our way across Angel having just been walking on the canal.

“We had actually got lost when we came across this strange scene of a horse appearing to get on a bus outside Sainsbury’s. It was just a very unusual image, and I always keep my phone handy due to the nature of my work.

“You couldn’t see anything inside the bus, as a big horse was in the way. But it was obvious a mounted police officer was assisting at the scene.”

The man who collapsed was taken to hospital as a precaution, and Mr Crowcroft’s pictures have unsurprisingly attracted huge attention.

He added: “It was a good outcome as the man was OK, and I am happy the pictures have been so widely shared because it emphasised the role that police play in looking after the community, which can often go unnoticed.”