Burger and Lobster neighbours in Farringdon fear more “pee and sick” if booze licence is extended

Burger and Lobster in St John Street, Farringdon. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Seven neighbours of a Farringdon chain restaurant are trying to stop it selling alcohol until the early hours.

Burger and Lobster, in St John Street, wants to extend its licence from midnight until 3am on Saturdays and 4am on Sundays. It is currently midnight.

One neighbour was worried about extra “pee” and “sick”, saying: “We are having to clear up this mess on a weekly basis as council fail to do so. Extending the opening hours to the restaurant will only increase the severity of this ongoing issue.”

Another said: “We are already painfully aware of the nuisance of noise impact from visitors at the end of the evening. People leaving premises in the early hours appear not to be aware of this issue.”

Police also objected, saying there are “very few conditions” on the licence. But Burger and Lobster argued: “The conditions on the licence adequately address the licensing objectives.”

An Islington licensing committee will make a decision on Monday.