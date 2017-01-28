Donald Trump petition: Islington North has second-highest rate of anti-Trump backing in UK

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

One in 16 people in Jeremy Corbyn’s Islington North constituency has backed a petition urging the government not to let US president Donald Trump visit the Queen.

As of 11.45am, 6,727 people – 6.2 per cent of the constituency population – had signed the petition calling for Mr Trump to be prevented from making a UK state visit in the wake of his immigration clampdown.

That proportion put it second in the UK – behind only Brighton Pavilion’s 6.3pc.

Mr Corbyn himself has urged people to sign the petition, which passed the one million mark at about 10am and will be debated in Parliament.

In Emily Thornberry’s Islington South and Finsbury constituency, 5,513 people – 4.9 pc of the population – had signed.

