Council: We’ll help anyone in Islington affected by ‘confusing’ US travel ban

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz. Picture: Islington Council Archant

Islington Council is working with advice groups to offer support to people who may be affected by Donald Trump’s travel ban.

On Friday, the US president signed an order barring entry to people who have nationality or dual nationality of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwarz, Islington’s community development leader, said: “The US travel ban has caused huge concern and confusion.

“Islington has a diverse population, and is home to refugee families from Syria as well as a long-established Somali community.

“We are working with Citizens Advice and Islington Law Centre to help residents affected by this ban, particularly those who may have family and friends in the US.”

For more information, visit gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/usa