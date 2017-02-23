Islington Council fined £220k after boy loses part of his finger in school ‘sanding machine accident’

Islington Council was fined £220,000 after a boy lost part of his finger at school. Picture: Rosa G/Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 Archant

Islington Council has been ordered to pay nearly £220,000 after a boy lost part of his finger in a horrifying school accident.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council confirmed the incident involved a sanding machine. It happened at a school in the borough on March 14, 2014. Neither the school or pupil can be named for legal reasons.

At Southwark Crown Court yesterday, the authority pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety Act.

An Islington spokesman said today: “This was a serious injury, which could have been prevented. We’re very sorry this happened and apologise to our student and his family.

“Since this accident in 2014 we have introduced comprehensive new procedures for health and safety in our schools.”

He added that in sentencing, the judge took into account those changes “made in relation to health and safety provision at its schools, and the fact the council pleaded guilty at the first opportunity”.

As well as a £200,000 fine, it must also pay £19,865.77 in court costs.