Search

Advanced search

Islington Council fined £220k after boy loses part of his finger in school ‘sanding machine accident’

16:48 23 February 2017

Islington Council was fined £220,000 after a boy lost part of his finger at school. Picture: Rosa G/Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Islington Council was fined £220,000 after a boy lost part of his finger at school. Picture: Rosa G/Flickr/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Archant

Islington Council has been ordered to pay nearly £220,000 after a boy lost part of his finger in a horrifying school accident.

Comment

The council confirmed the incident involved a sanding machine. It happened at a school in the borough on March 14, 2014. Neither the school or pupil can be named for legal reasons.

At Southwark Crown Court yesterday, the authority pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety Act.

An Islington spokesman said today: “This was a serious injury, which could have been prevented. We’re very sorry this happened and apologise to our student and his family.

“Since this accident in 2014 we have introduced comprehensive new procedures for health and safety in our schools.”

He added that in sentencing, the judge took into account those changes “made in relation to health and safety provision at its schools, and the fact the council pleaded guilty at the first opportunity”.

As well as a £200,000 fine, it must also pay £19,865.77 in court costs.

Keywords: Islington Council Southwark Crown Court

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Former winner of The Voice Jermain Jackson launches commission centred on young people in Islington

17:58 James Scott

A former winner of The Voice has launched a commission centred on young people growing up in Islington.

Islington Council fined £220k after boy loses part of his finger in school ‘sanding machine accident’

16:48 James Morris

Islington Council has been ordered to pay nearly £220,000 after a boy lost part of his finger in a horrifying school accident.

Islington Greens call for ‘citizen science’ to deal with ‘chilling’ air pollution

15:36 James Morris

Impact of air pollution in Islington? “Difficulty exercising.” “Soot getting in one’s nose.”

Storm Doris: Council closes all Islington parks

14:49 James Morris

All of Islington’s parks have been closed with immediate effect due to Storm Doris.

‘Outstanding’ Monty’s Montessori School fighting threat of closure after decade of service in Archway

07:01 James Scott

A much-loved nursery is fighting the threat of closure after more than a decade of dedicated service in Archway.

Finsbury Park garden which ‘drove away crack cocaine and prostitutes’ is under threat

Yesterday, 13:33 James Morris

A community garden that drove away crack cocaine and prostitutes is under threat – but no one will say who from.

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Yesterday, 11:25 James Morris

In December, TfL snubbed popular opinion to change Archway’s bus system. Last week, this led to a sickening smash between a motorcyclist and bus. The Gazette spoke to an enraged pub landlord who was first on the scene.

This week 60 years ago: Newington Green man collapses after being dragged to inquest from hospital

Yesterday, 09:14 James Morris

A contractor who fell 40ft from a church roof collapsed at an inquest – after he was brought from hospital to give evidence.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Collage by Joe Orton’s killer Kenneth Halliwell goes on display in Islington

Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori to reopen

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Storm Doris: Council closes all Islington parks

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now