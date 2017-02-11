Search

No more council tax for care leavers in Islington

09:00 11 February 2017

Andy Hull

Archant

Islington has scrapped council tax for care leavers to help them avoid debt as young adults.

On Thursday night, the town hall executive agreed the measure, which will take effect from April. It applies to any care leaver living in Islington until they turn 25.

Cllr Andy Hull, Islington’s finance boss, said: “Young people leaving local authority care can face a huge range of challenges, and we want to support them as much as we can.

“Care leavers are among the most vulnerable groups in our community and we’re pleased to scrap council tax for them until the age of 25 to help them as they start out as young adults.”

Islington is the second authority in London to end council tax for care leavers.

