‘Real leadership’ expected of Islington’s new youth bosses

Islington's Deputy Young Mayor Tega Agbede, Member of Youth Parliament Serkan Marasli and Young Mayor Diana Gomez. Picture: Steve Bainbridge 2016 Steve Bainbridge

Islington’s “invaluable” new youth leaders were announced today.

Members of Islington Youth Council. Picture: Steve Bainbridge Members of Islington Youth Council. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Diana Gomez is the new Young Mayor of Islington after being elected by her fellow youth councillors.

Tega Agbede will be her deputy mayor, while Serkan Marasli was elected as Islington’s new Member of Youth Parliament.

Youth Cllrs Gomez, Agbede and Marasli will be expected to hold their senior counterparts to account and campaign for the interests of their fellow young people in the borough.

Youth Cllr Gomez said: “I’m delighted to be elected. My aim is to represent and engage in order to make Islington a great place for us all to enjoy, learn and achieve our goals.”

Cllr Joe Caluori, the town hall’s leader for young people, said: “Listening to their voices is central to making Islington a fairer borough for all.

“The youth council provides real leadership for young people in Islington and the insights and the challenges they provide us with are invaluable.”

Islington Youth Council was elected last year, but mayors change hands every year. For more information, visit izzy-info.com