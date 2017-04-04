Upmarket Camden Passage deli used by ‘A-listers’ gets booze licence despite complaints

Le Coq Epicier in Camden Passage. Picture: James Morris Archant

An “A-list” Camden Passage deli was last night granted an alcohol licence – depsite the protests of neighbours.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As reported in the Gazette, applicant Yohann Meignen wanted a Monday to Sunday licence to sell fine wines. He made it clear in council documents that “cheap wines” will not be tolerated.

But four neighbours had objected on grounds of the number of food and drink outlets that have opened in the famous antiques market in the heart of Islington.

Despite this, Islington Council’s licensing sub committee granted permission at a town hall meeting.

Aurore Siret, Mr Meignen’s partner, had said: “The wine is a complementary element to the food we propose.”

Meanwhile, Miros Cristo, a fellow Camden Passage business owner, told the committee that residents need to accept the Passage’s changing appearance.

He said: “[Mr Meigen] has brought a beautiful little boutique to the Passage. A-listers come to the shop.”

Mr Cristo, who owns luggage shop Moss, added he fears the Passage could end up “empty” if neighbours continue to object.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward questioned whether the neighbours’ concerns even applied to the business, as it is “not a bar”.

The conditions of the licence state alcohol has to be served with food, and only to a maximum of 14 customers at a time. Ms Siret kissed Mr Meignen on the cheek in delight as they left the committee room.