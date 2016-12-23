Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Today the Gazette reveals the list of restaurants and takeaways in Islington that have been dubbed the dirtiest in the borough by a food watchdog in 2016.

The unlucky 23 have all been given a zero rating by the council’s environmental health officers following an inspection on behalf of the Food Standards Agency.

Five stars is the highest possible rating.

All were marked according to how hygienically food is handled, including how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated and cooled.

The condition of the premises, including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, are also taken into consideration.

In addition, the way the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe also goes towards the rating.

The zero rated restaurants in Islington:

- Indian Veg House, Chapel Market (October 2016)

- Beijing Aroma, Tufnell Park Road (October 2016)

- Taste of Asia, King’s Cross Road (October 2016)

- Eroma Café, Holloway Road (September 2016)

- Kipferl Ltd, Camden Passage (September 2016)

- Sushi Show, Camden Passage (September 2016)

- Pho Que me, Stroud Green Road (September 2016)

- Posta Coffee, Seven Sisters Road (September 2016)

- The Hop & Berry, Liverpool Road (inspected in August 2016)

- Ege Food, Newington Green (August 2016)

- Little Gem, Corsica Street (August 2016)

- India Garden, Brecknock Road (August 2016)

- N1 Grill, Chapel Market (August 2016)

- Abi’s Pizza & Fried Chicken, Seven Sisters Road (July 2016)

- HornAfric, Seven Sisters Road (July 2016)

- Newington Table, Newington Green (July 2016)

- The Sichuan,City Road (July 2016)

- Bami, Wakley Street (June 2016)

- Tommy Flynn’s, Holloway Road (March 2016)

- Banadiri Somalian Restaurant, Seven Sisters Road (March 2016)

- Crystal Restaurant, Holloway Road (February 2016)

- Fifty Six, Newington Green (February 2016)

- OA Com Tam, Holloway Road (January 2016)

Islington Council said it works with businesses where possible to improve hygiene ratings.

A spokesman said: “Our environmental health inspectors proactively visit all food businesses across Islington. We also provide advice and support to all new businesses that open.

“The Food Standards Agency ‘star ratings’ are based on our inspectors’ reports and reflect the standards of hygiene and management that we observe.

“Depending on what we find, we use a number of options to get them up to standard which range from advice, formal notices, closure and prosecution.

“Most businesses want to improve, but in the serious cases where a risk to health is identified we will take legal action against businesses who fail to meet standards.”