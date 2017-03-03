Second Piebury Corner shop to open in Caledonian Road

Paul and Nicky Campbell at the current Piebury Corner premises in Holloway Road. Picture: Isabel Infantes Archant

Any Gooner will understand what Paul Campbell means when he says Piebury Corner has “completely outgrown” its current site.

Visiting the popular pie deli, in Holloway Road, is a matchday ritual for hundreds of Arsenal fans. Only problem is, it has a capacity of 30.

But owners Paul and his wife, Nicky, have exciting news for the people of “Pi’slington”: they are opening another shop in the King’s Cross end of Caledonian Road in April.

The capacity will double, and Paul said: “We originally went for a larger site in Holloway Road but the landlord was messing us about for nine months. Then this one in King’s Cross came up and it was a no-brainer.

“There’s a lot of history around there, but it’s an area going through massive change in terms of development. Importantly for us, it has high footfall so we will be targeting everyone from tourists to football fans to office workers.”

The new shop will have the same “pies, beers and tunes” outlook, but the Arsenal theme (steak and ale pie named after Tony Adams, venison and red wine after Thierry Henry) will be toned down with the site in a less overtly Gunners location.

But Paul and Nicky, who founded Piebury Corner in 2011 as a matchday stall in their Highbury front garden, added they are still looking to upgrade the Holloway site: “We still have our eyes on a larger shop closer to the ground, but that probably won’t be until next year.”