Start-up of the week: Affordable studio is a weight off for PTs

PT Workspace Archant

The Gazette hunts high and low each week to bring you news of the most interesting and unusual new businesses in Hackney/Islington. This week, we speak to the man behind an affordable workspace for fitness fantatics.

Personal trainers may want to muscle in on a new workspace dedicated solely to their profession.

PT Workspace in Shepperton Road, De Beauvoir, rents out affordable studios to help trainers in their business.

“Having had a personal trainer myself for years, I heard stories of how the big gyms would take the majority of their salaries and it didn’t seem fair,” said founder Nathan Khider.

The gym is also donating the takings from the high intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions on the first Thursday of every month to Macmillan Cancer Trust.

Nathan added: “My friend was diagnosed with cancer and the thing that build her confidence back up after was becoming a personal trainer. We’ve seen the great work Macmillan does.”

Click here for more information ptworkspace.co.uk, and here to donate directly to the Macmillan fundraiser.