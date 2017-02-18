Search

Start-up of the week: Charity boutique pops up in Archway

18:00 18 February 2017

The team outside the new Air Ambulance store in Junction Road.

Archant

The Gazette hunts high and low each week to bring you news of the most interesting and unusual new businesses in Hackney/Islington. This week, we found out Archway has a new boutique.

A kids’ charity has opened a boutique opposite Archway station in an effort to raise money.

The Children’s Air Ambulance, which relies entirely on public support, will be selling a range of fashion, homeware, accessories and bric-a-brac to raise money.

Bosses are also calling on the public to either donate items to boost stock or get behind the till themselves.

Area retail manager Dave Buttress said: “We’ve had a warm welcome from the local community already and we’re excited to be opening up in this busy and vibrant area.”

The charity provides a flying intensive care unit – transferring critically ill children to the specialist care they need, wherever it is in the UK. It costs about £2,800 each rescue.

To donate or volunteer pop in or call 0300 3045 999.

