Start-up of the week: Charity boutique pops up in Archway
18:00 18 February 2017
Archant
The Gazette hunts high and low each week to bring you news of the most interesting and unusual new businesses in Hackney/Islington. This week, we found out Archway has a new boutique.
A kids’ charity has opened a boutique opposite Archway station in an effort to raise money.
The Children’s Air Ambulance, which relies entirely on public support, will be selling a range of fashion, homeware, accessories and bric-a-brac to raise money.
Bosses are also calling on the public to either donate items to boost stock or get behind the till themselves.
Area retail manager Dave Buttress said: “We’ve had a warm welcome from the local community already and we’re excited to be opening up in this busy and vibrant area.”
The charity provides a flying intensive care unit – transferring critically ill children to the specialist care they need, wherever it is in the UK. It costs about £2,800 each rescue.
To donate or volunteer pop in or call 0300 3045 999.