Start-up of the week: Islington college kids come up with friend-tracking bracelet

15:58 05 March 2017

The Tracklet team from City and Islington College.

Every week, we take to the streets to find a start-up business right here in Islington. This week, we speak to the youngsters looking to become the next generation of tech.

A digital bracelet to track friends on a night out was the big idea from Islington college students looking to take their first steps in the start-up world.

Youngsters from City and Islington College are hoping to win the Big Idea Challenge, run by London Met university.

Last week they got tips from mentors who work for Nike, Microsoft and Unilever at a “bootcamp” session.

Their idea, Tracklet, is a smart bracelet designed to improve safety for young people on a night out.

Student Deianira Urovi said: “We have been taking on tasks that we wouldn’t do in school so it’s been beneficial to work practically and not from a textbook.”

Her teacher Jo Bishop said: “It’s nice to see the students get excited and work together on this. The Big Idea Challenge has been a great opportunity for students.”

City and Islington College

