Stella Stavrou, 75, missing from Highbury – without vital diabetes and mental health medication

Missing: Stella Stavrou. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have joined the search for a 75-year-old woman who went missing in Islington yesterday – without vital medication for her diabetes and mental health disorders.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stella Stavrou was last seen in Canning Road, Highbury, at about 1.30pm.

Police described her as white and of Greek heritage. She is just under 5ft tall and of small build, with grey hair swept back.

She may be near the Whittington Hospital, or around Highbury, police said this morning.

Ms Stavrou was wearing a black and white checked knee-length skirt, black leggings and black suede shoes when she was last seen.

She is due medication for dementia, paranoid schizophrenia and diabetes, but isn’t believed to have it with her. She has not gone missing before, police said.

Anyone who has seen her is urged to call 101 for the police, or contact Missing People on 116 000.

UPDATE: Ms Stavrou has been found safe and well.