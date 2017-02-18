Search

Advanced search

Video

Sutton United v Arsenal: Community teams celebrate unlikely union ahead of FA Cup game

12:54 20 February 2017

Arsenal and Sutton community teams met at Gander Green Lane ahead of tonight's FA Cup game. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane

Arsenal and Sutton community teams met at Gander Green Lane ahead of tonight's FA Cup game. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane

Arsenal FC

It’s the archetypal FA Cup tie. Non-league Sutton United, with its 5,000 capacity ground, tonight host the world famous millionaires of Arsenal. But the clubs have actually been part of an unlikely union for the past couple of years.

Comment

For two seasons, Arsenal and Sutton’s community branches have worked together with tournaments and trips at each other’s grounds.

And ahead of tonight’s fifth round FA Cup tie, Arsenal paid a visit to Gander Green Lane, Sutton’s home, for a day of football. On Friday, teams from their boys’, girls’ and mental health programmes met on the same pitch as the first teams will play on tonight.

They were watched by former Arsenal players Craig Eastmond and Roarie Dacon – who now play for Sutton.

Arsenal in the Community coach Dan Openshaw said of the day: “To meet up with Sutton and play on the same pitch and use the same changing rooms as the players will use in the FA Cup tonight has just been a great experience.

“We’ve been working with Sutton’s community guys for a while now – organising tournaments and trips to each other’s ground. It was a nice celebration of that.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Holloway Prison: Sian Berry fears ‘expensive flats’ following new government report

17:41 James Morris
Campaigners are calling for a community-led redevelopment of the Holloway Prison site. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

A leading campaigner for the “community” development of Holloway Prison has called on the government to commit to affordable housing on the site – after a new report made no mention of it.

Video: Sutton United v Arsenal: Community teams celebrate unlikely union ahead of FA Cup game

12:54 James Morris
Arsenal and Sutton community teams met at Gander Green Lane ahead of tonight's FA Cup game. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane

It’s the archetypal FA Cup tie. Non-league Sutton United, with its 5,000 capacity ground, tonight host the world famous millionaires of Arsenal. But the clubs have actually been part of an unlikely union for the past couple of years.

Islington planning officers ask committee to defy Jeremy Corbyn over Crouch Hill basement development

11:58 James Morris
Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn (inset) has objected to the development and basement excavation of a derelict garage in Japan Crescent, Crouch Hill - but council officers want to defy him. Picture: Google Street View/PA

Islington Council officers have asked a town hall planning committee to defy its own leader – as well as Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn.

Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori to reopen

10:34 Sam Gelder
Queues could often be seen coming out of the door of Dotori. (Picture: Google Maps).

Foodies rejoice! Much-loved Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori will reopen next week after a six-month closure.

This week 30 years ago: Pentonville Prison ‘at breaking point’

09:57 James Morris
Islington Gazette: February 20, 1987

A Pentonville Prison officer feared the Caledonian Road jail was “on the brink”.

De Beauvoir jam session is helping kids into media careers

Yesterday, 12:00 Sam Gelder
Acoustic Sunday is run by a group of volunteers looking to get into the media industry. Picture: SoundAdviceUK

An acoustic jam session that helps youngsters get their media training is returning for a new run.

Start-up of the week: Charity boutique pops up in Archway

Saturday, February 18, 2017 Sam Gelder
The team outside the new Air Ambulance store in Junction Road.

The Gazette hunts high and low each week to bring you news of the most interesting and unusual new businesses in Hackney/Islington. This week, we found out Archway has a new boutique.

Made in Islington: Sweet smell of success for Highbury honeymaker

Saturday, February 18, 2017 Sam Gelder
The honey is now on sale in La Fromagerie N5 in Highbury.

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we found some honey that could have been made from your plants...

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori to reopen

Queues could often be seen coming out of the door of Dotori. (Picture: Google Maps).

Islington planning officers ask committee to defy Jeremy Corbyn over Crouch Hill basement development

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn (inset) has objected to the development and basement excavation of a derelict garage in Japan Crescent, Crouch Hill - but council officers want to defy him. Picture: Google Street View/PA

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Rusting girders of the never-finished platforms and facade at Finsbury Park station. Pictured on a wet day in November 1969, 30 years after work had begun, they were finally demolished in the early 1970s. Picture: Jim Blake

Jailed: Drug dealer who posted LOADED GUN through letterbox during Newington Green police chase

Hugo Borges, 18, of Islington. Picture: Met Police

Video: Watch moment cat burglar kidnaps Islington Nisa’s pet tabby Bella

Nisa in Islington had its pet cat Bella stolen. Pictured, shop owner Haseeb Kashmiri with a photograph of Bella and a 'missing' poster. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now