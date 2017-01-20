Search

Advanced search

Traditional cars to be banned from parking in parts of Shoreditch to cut air pollution

18:01 20 January 2017

'Pedestrian zone' signs shown in computer-generated images of Paul Street, Shoreditch. Picture: Transport for London

'Pedestrian zone' signs shown in computer-generated images of Paul Street, Shoreditch. Picture: Transport for London

Archant

Traditional cars will be banned from parking and loading in a number roads around Old Street in the hope of cleaning up Shoreditch’s filthy air.

Comment
Electric cars shown charging in Paul Street, Shoreditch, in a computer generated image. Picture: Transport for LondonElectric cars shown charging in Paul Street, Shoreditch, in a computer generated image. Picture: Transport for London

Islington Council has won a share of £1.2million from London transport chiefs for an “electric streets” scheme, which will see parking and loading bays closed off to petrol and diesel vehicles, and more charging points for electric vehicles put in.

Islington has not yet decided which streets should be involved and the project is not expected to kick off until 2018.

The cross-boundary scheme, which also involves neighbouring Hackney and Tower Hamlets, has been given the catchy title of the City Fringe Low Emissions Neighbourhood.

Computer-generated images from TfL appear to show Paul Street, part of which is in Islington, closed to all but ultra-low emission vehicles. That refers to cars and vans that have the capacity to drive entirely on battery charge for a set number of miles – which varies depending on the size and type of the vehicle.

Cautious welcome: London Assembly member Caroline Russell. Picture: Polly HancockCautious welcome: London Assembly member Caroline Russell. Picture: Polly Hancock

Although it has not been decided which streets will be part of the City Fringe Low Emissions Neighbourhood, the pictures may give a hint as to the kinds of conditions likely to be imposed on drivers, and the areas being considered.

Islington’s transport Cllr Claudia Webbe said: “Air quality in Islington is a huge issue, and we’re proud to be part of pioneering this initiative to improve the air we all share.

“‘Electric streets’ are an innovative idea to encourage the use of electric vehicles, which produce zero emissions. We’re delighted with this funding and will work closely with residents, communities and the neighbouring boroughs of Hackney and Tower Hamlets to create our first ‘electric street’.”

Shoreditch is one of six “Neighbourhoods of the Future” that has been awarded green cash. Neighbourhoods of the Future is part of a £13m government investment in encouraging Londoners to switch to electric vehicles.

"It’s all very well investing in electric vehicles, but it has to be part of an overall package of measures which at its heart has reducing traffic"

London Assembly member Caroline Russell

City Hall’s deputy mayor for environment and energy Shirley Rodrigues said: “Tackling London’s poor air quality is a public health emergency that requires bold action at all levels of government.

“These six innovative schemes will play a direct role cleaning the up toxic air in neighbourhoods across London, and could lead the way for similar schemes across the UK.”

Green London Assembly member Caroline Russell, who is also Islington’s sole opposition councillor, cautiously welcomed the announcement.

“It’s all very well investing in electric vehicles,” she told the Gazette, “but it has to be part of an overall package of measures which at its heart has reducing traffic.

“If we just swap all current cars to electric we will end up with just as much congestion and we’ll still have problems moving people around the city.”

She added the scheme needed to go “hand in hand” with ensuring walking, cycling and public transport were London’s transport methods of choice.

What do you think? Email gazette.letters@archant.co.uk

Related articles

Keywords: Claudia Webbe Caroline Russell Islington Council United Kingdom London Hackney

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Traditional cars to be banned from parking in parts of Shoreditch to cut air pollution

33 minutes ago Ramzy Alwakeel
'Pedestrian zone' signs shown in computer-generated images of Paul Street, Shoreditch. Picture: Transport for London

Traditional cars will be banned from parking and loading in a number roads around Old Street in the hope of cleaning up Shoreditch’s filthy air.

Islington Police officers ‘risked lives’ to detain machete-wielding bomb vest man in Highbury

16:26 James Morris
PCs Marc Woolmer and Alex Field of Islington Police. Picture: Met Police

Five Islington Police officers have been shortlisted for a Met bravery award for detaining a man waving a machete – and wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest.

Meet the students who learn Marxist theory with Pentonville Prison inmates

14:37 James Morris
London South Bank University students before the completion of the

An unlikely combination of university students and inmates have achieved that rarest of feats – a feelgood story about Pentonville Prison.

Jail for Arsenal and West Ham fans after Upper Street Wetherspoons brawl

10:46 James Morris
Arsenal and West Ham fans brawled outside the White Swan in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Violent Arsenal and West Ham fans who brawled outside a Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street have been jailed and banned from attending games.

Cancer sufferer, 69, ‘shoved in corner for 16 hours’ at Whittington A&E

Yesterday, 14:45 Iain Burns
Barry Marshall-Everitt

A 69-year-old man with stage 3 cancer has claimed he was “shoved in a corner” of A&E for 16 hours after being rushed to hospital with open wounds.

Upper Street flooding: Thames Water reveals 10 victims still haven’t returned home

Yesterday, 09:12 Sam Gelder
Devastation caused by the flooding in Upper Street.

Ten people whose homes were devastated by the Upper Street flooding at the start of December are still living out of a hotel.

Holloway care home facing closure over ‘shocking’ conditions – including resident bathed in washing up liquid

Yesterday, 08:45 James Morris
St Mungo's in Hilldrop Road, Holloway. Picture: Polly Hancock

Staff at a Holloway care home were forced to clean a resident with washing up liquid because of the management’s obsession with cutting costs, a damning new report has claimed.

Islington Council: ‘Gangs grooming kids to do drug deals could be next Rotherham’

Yesterday, 07:00 Sam Gelder
Cllr Joe Caluori, Islington executive member for children and young people

“County lines” drug dealing could be the next grooming scandal if the government doesn’t step in to help protect vulnerable youngsters.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man left for dead by hit and run driver near Nag’s Head Morrisons store

The man was found in Tollington Road's junction with Hertslet Road. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park bridge rough sleepers moved on

The bridge in Finsbury Park

Holloway care home facing closure over ‘shocking’ conditions – including resident bathed in washing up liquid

St Mungo's in Hilldrop Road, Holloway. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stella Stavrou, 75, missing from Highbury – without vital diabetes and mental health medication

Missing: Stella Stavrou. Picture: Met Police

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now