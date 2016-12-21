Upper Holloway Network Rail workers told: ‘Stop using our car park’

A lorry in the Wedmore Gardens car park Archant

Contractors working on the Upper Holloway track have angered neighbours by using their car park as part of the building site.

Lorries have been pulling up on the private land in Wedmore Gardens to lift heavy machinery over the fence and down to the tracks.

Michael Slee, who runs the estate management company, says he’s got nowhere trying to raise health and safety issues with Network Rail.

“They’re lifting stuff over people’s cars,” he said. “We’ve got 54 resident spaces and 10 visitors spaces. They’ve just been rocking up in the last few weeks and using them.

“I said ‘you need to stop doing this right now’. And they’re nice about it, but when I’ve tried calling up TfL and Network Rail I’ve got nowhere.”

TfL said it was Network Rail, and not them, who were the guilty party.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “We understand the concerns that Mr Slee has raised. We always ask our contractors to obtain the relevant permissions before staring work, and ask that they notify any neighbours.

“Mr Slee can be assured that we are investigating this case and that we will remind the contractor of their responsibilities.”