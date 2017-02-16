Upper Holloway woman ‘living in fear’ of raw sewage shooting out of kitchen sink

'Gurgling' raw sewage has been shooting up Sue Kelly's sink for the past two years. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A pensioner is “living in fear” of jets of human faeces shooting out of her kitchen sink.

Sue Kelly, 69, of Wessex House in Upper Holloway’s Wedmore Estate, has been forced to deal with raw sewage surging up the plughole for the past two years because of a drain that repeatedly clogs up outside her ground floor flat.

And she claimed Islington Council and Thames Water has not come up with a solution – for two years.

The grandmother of eight, who lives on her own, said she is always listening out for the moment the plughole starts to “gurgle”.

“It makes me sick”, she told the Gazette. “I am constantly living in fear of sewage. I have a lot of health problems and breathing in sewage in my own home can’t be good for me.”

It has happened 10 times since April 2015, but Sue’s patience snapped after two unwelcome visits in the past month.

“For two years I have been in touch with the council and Thames Water, on about 50 separate occasions. I’m so angry. I’m fed up. Nobody is listening to me. Maybe they are thinking: ‘Oh, it’s only an old woman.’ They just don’t care.”

Sue, who has lived in the building for 37 years and was a founder member of the Wedmore Estate Tenants and Residents’ Association in the 1980s, continued: “The sink bubbles and gurgles and then it spurts out like a jet. Pure sewage. It absolutely stinks the house out.

“The last time it happened was two Sundays ago. I was in the sitting room, speaking to my neighbours, when it came out of nowhere. It also affects the toilet, which backflows.”

An Islington Council spokesman said the authority was “very sorry”. He said: “We want everyone in Islington to have a decent place to live and we take concerns of this kind very seriously.

“Thames Water has cleared pipes leading from the Wedmore Estate several times but the problem has persisted and appears to be caused by a collapsed drain.

“We’re working with Thames Water as a priority to permanently sort this out. We will also be carrying out an independent drainage survey and jetting. We’re very sorry this has taken so long to sort out.”