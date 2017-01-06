Search

Upper Street homeowners beg Islington Council: ‘Don’t let gluten-free bakery sell booze’

14:17 09 January 2017

Beyond Bread in Upper Street recently featured as a Gazette 'start-up of the week'. Picture: Beyond Bread

Beyond Bread in Upper Street recently featured as a Gazette 'start-up of the week'. Picture: Beyond Bread

Archant

Upper Street homeowners are pleading with the town hall not to grant an alcohol licence to an artisan gluten-free bakery.

Beyond Bread, which opened in July last year and recently featured as a Gazette “start-up of the week”, wants to extend its business to sell booze until the late hours.

Its application will go before Islington Council’s licensing sub committee on January 17. But nine neighbours, worried about crime and Upper Street’s plethora of bars, have written to the authority in an attempt to block the licence.

One said in council documents: “It appears a cumulate effect is happening: increased noise, pollution and threat of crime. Late night licences will only add to the problem.

“Only two weeks ago I witnessed a full-on brawl outside the flat where a man was seen barging a police officer and getting arrested in the process.”

Another added: “Within the last year, both the shops Sefton and Budgens have suffered front windows being smashed.

“I am not suggesting that Beyond Bread will be a hub for crime, but I cannot see that increasing the number of places which offer alcohol late into the night can improve the situation.

“There are plenty of restaurants and bars surrounding Beyond Bread where people can buy alcohol.”

But applicant Elena Golubovich assured full co-operation with police, not allowing any customer to leave the premises with alcohol.

Has Upper Street reached breaking point with the number of premises selling alcohol? Or should we be grateful for its status as a destination? Email our opinion section on gazette.letters@archant.co.uk

Keywords: Islington Council

